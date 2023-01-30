EZCORP (EZPW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.82 million. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EZPW stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EZCORP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 221.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EZCORP by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

