Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.14) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 28.96 ($0.36).
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
