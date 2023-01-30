Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.14) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 28.96 ($0.36).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

