FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Plans Dividend of $0.28

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.
FFD Financial Price Performance
FFDF stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About FFD Financial
