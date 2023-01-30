FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Plans Dividend of $0.28

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

FFDF stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FFD Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, which engages in general banking solutions. The firm specializes in deposits, loans and mortgages, account services, cash management, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Non-Residential Real Estate and Land, Commercial Secured and Unsecured, and Consumer and Other.

