Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.67. 152,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,287. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

