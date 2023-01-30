Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $405.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,996. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.46.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

