First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of FWBI opened at $5.43 on Thursday. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $348.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $5.61. Analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -43.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Wave BioPharma stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.02% of First Wave BioPharma worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

