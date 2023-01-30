First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of FWBI opened at $5.43 on Thursday. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $348.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $5.61. Analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -43.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.