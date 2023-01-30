Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,737,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,402 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $221,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 513,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 289,456 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 14,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,683,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,843,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

