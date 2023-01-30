Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 155,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Stock Down 1.1 %

FORR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,815. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $700.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $116,620.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,476 shares of company stock worth $230,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.