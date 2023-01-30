FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXWW remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 21,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

