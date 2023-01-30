Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 800 ($9.90) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRES. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($10.52) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 750 ($9.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.90) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 819.29 ($10.14).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 859.20 ($10.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 895.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 789.55. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 996.80 ($12.34). The firm has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,304.62.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

