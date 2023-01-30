Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive by 30.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507,582 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.01 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

