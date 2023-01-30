Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $7.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

