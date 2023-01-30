Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $51.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.