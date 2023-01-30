Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $54.19

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.19, but opened at $51.74. Futu shares last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 600,400 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Futu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 19.1% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Futu by 47.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix China Management III L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,486,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Stories

