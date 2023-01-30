Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for about 1.4% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.38.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,998. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

