GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($36.30) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €41.26 ($44.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.18 ($33.89) and a one year high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.60.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

