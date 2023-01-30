Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.42

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 18730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
