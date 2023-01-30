Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.42

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 18730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

