GICTrade (GICT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,524.48

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004261 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $100.44 million and approximately $29,524.48 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97343182 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,539.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

