Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GBLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,030.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 95,249 shares of company stock worth $2,301,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

See Also

