Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 791,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,669,761 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

