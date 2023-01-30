Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 791,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,669,761 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.
Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
