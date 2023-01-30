Goldstein Munger & Associates Sells 700 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Goldstein Munger & Associates reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,385 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 288,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

