Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

