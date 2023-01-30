Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of DYN opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.07.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 568,533 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 346,203 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 298,538 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 247.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

