Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.48. Guild shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 575 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Guild Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $640.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.12 million. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

