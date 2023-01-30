GXChain Tops One Day Volume of $51,308.95 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.60 million and $51,308.95 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001962 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008719 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

