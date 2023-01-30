Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $149.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

