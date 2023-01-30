Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,092. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $193.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.12 and its 200-day moving average is $184.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.73 and a 1 year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

