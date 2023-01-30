Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 397,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

