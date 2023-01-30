Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,139,000 after buying an additional 290,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after buying an additional 2,051,284 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.