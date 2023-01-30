Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 666 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.06 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $111.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

