Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. H&R Block comprises 0.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,287,000 after acquiring an additional 331,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $38.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

