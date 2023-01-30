Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,637 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 512,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,185,000.

FALN opened at $25.44 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

