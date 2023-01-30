Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 40.6% in January

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
OTCMKTS HRBR remained flat at $2.10 on Friday. 11,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,124. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Harbor Diversified
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Diversified (HRBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.