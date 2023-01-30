Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 40.6% in January

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRBR remained flat at $2.10 on Friday. 11,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,124. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

