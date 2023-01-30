Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Purchases £99,960 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,960 ($123,758.82).

Henry Boot Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 239 ($2.96) on Monday. Henry Boot PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 225 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

