Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the period. Heritage-Crystal Clean makes up approximately 3.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 816.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 0.5 %

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,494. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $889.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

