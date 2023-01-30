Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.20 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00018138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.61 million and approximately $335,512.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00214848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.23110335 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $307,504.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

