Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($15.17) to GBX 1,331 ($16.48) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,208 ($14.96) to GBX 1,145 ($14.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.26) to GBX 1,015 ($12.57) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,230 ($15.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($12.07) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,104.33.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

