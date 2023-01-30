Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,569 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Donaldson accounts for about 1.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

