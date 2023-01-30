Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 618,858 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 79,156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,488,000 after buying an additional 74,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,716,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
OEF opened at $181.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $213.25.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.