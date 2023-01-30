Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 618,858 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 79,156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,488,000 after buying an additional 74,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,716,000.

OEF opened at $181.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $213.25.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

