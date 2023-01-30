Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $10.44

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.44 or 0.00045046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $139.03 million and approximately $32.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00195207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,313,606 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

