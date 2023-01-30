HUNT Price Reaches $0.33 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $65.33 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

