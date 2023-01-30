Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.46) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hunting currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.27).

LON HTG opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 269.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 185.40 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.41).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

