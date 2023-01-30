Huntington National Bank Has $30.97 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,690 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $30,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,361,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after buying an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $80.71. 102,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,702. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

