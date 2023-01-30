Huntington National Bank Has $68.16 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $68,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after acquiring an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of CB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,567. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

