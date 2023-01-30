Huntington National Bank Has $87.22 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $87,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after buying an additional 257,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,518,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.69. 176,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $360.10. The company has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

