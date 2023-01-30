Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.86. 242,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,098. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

