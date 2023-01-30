Huntington National Bank Sells 9,577 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $38,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 214,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $321.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,734. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

