HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.50. HUYA shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 548,667 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUYA. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

