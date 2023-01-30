ICON 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.55 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $191.34 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,778,966 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

