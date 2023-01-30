ICON Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000928 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $207.89 million and $6.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,721,474 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,578,988.0744388 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21855158 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,679,378.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

